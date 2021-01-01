From nicole bakti
Nicole Bakti - 6896 Sequin Embellished Knotted Dress
Shimmer all night long with this dazzling Nicole Bakti 6896 masterpiece. Showcasing a timeless classic design this fitted dress parades a V-neckline flutter cap sleeves and knot detailing at the front bodice. The whole ensemble is designed in overall sequin-embellishments as the skirt features a full length sheath silhouette. Shine with the glow of ever after in this mesmerizingly crafted Nicole Bakti creation. Style: niba_6896 Details: Flutter Cap Sleeves Knotted Bodice Full Length Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.