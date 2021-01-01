Hudson Valley Lighting 8932 Tyrell 13 Light 31" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Hudson Valley Lighting 8932 Tyrell 13 Light 31" Wide Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with frosted glass specialty shadesSloped ceiling compatible(13) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 36-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 90-1/2"Width: 31"Product Weight: 35 lbsCanopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 520 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 13Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel