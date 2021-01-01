Fine Art Lamps 889840-11ST Cienfuegos 6 Light 30-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Fabric Shades Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Fine Art Lamps 889840-11ST Cienfuegos 6 Light 30-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Fabric Shades FeaturesCrafted by skilled artisans Inspired by 1920's Cienfuegos designTextured natural gray-beige fabric shadesMade in AmericaChain hung fixtureRequires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 36"Maximum Height: 114"Width: 30-1/2"Depth: 30-1/2"Product Weight: 31.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Shade Depth: 6-1/4"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 7-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Antique Bronze