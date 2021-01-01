Fine Art Lamps 887740-31ST Cienfuegos 4 Light 21-1/2" Wide Pendant with Fabric Shades Soft Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

Fine Art Lamps 887740-31ST Cienfuegos 4 Light 21-1/2" Wide Pendant with Fabric Shades FeaturesCrafted by skilled metal artisansTextured natural gray-beige fabric shadesManufactured in AmericaRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsChain mounted designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 33"Maximum Height: 111"Width: 21-1/2"Depth: 21-1/2"Product Weight: 21.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Shade Depth: 6-1/4"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Soft Gold