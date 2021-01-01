Sunlite 88680-SU Tunable LED Classic Lantern Style Outdoor Fixture, 12 Watts (75W Equivalent), 800 Lumens, Built-in Photocell, Color Temperature Tunable 3000K/4000K/5000K

CLASSIC LANTERN STYLE - Add a classic touch to any home or business with this Sunlite Tunable LED Wall Fixture. The classic lantern style design with black metal frame holds an opaque white polycarbonate lens. Output is a bright 800 lumens (75 watt equivalent) while only using 12 watts of electricity. COLOR TUNABLE - This tunable fixture features innovative technology that allows you to choose the color temperature at the time of installation. Select 3000K Warm White, 4000K Cool White, or 5000K Super White depending on your preference using a switch located on the back. BUILT-IN PHOTOCELL - Built-in photocell for automatic dusk-to-dawn operation. Includes cap to cover the sensor for manual wall switch operation. LONG LIFE SPAN - Long 50,000 hour lifespan for years of maintenance-free service. Estimated annual energy costs are $1.45 based on 3hrs/day at $0.11/KwH. ETL LISTED - Tested to meet ETL's strict safety and design standards for wet location installation. IP42 Rated. Fixture measures 7.95 in wide, 12.10 in high, and 5.67 in deep., Manufacturer: Sunlite