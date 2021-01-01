Crystorama Lighting Group 8863 Hot Deal 3 Light 18" Wide Semi Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with White Silk Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Crystorama Lighting Group 8863 Hot Deal 3 Light 18" Wide Semi Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with White Silk Shade FeaturesCrafted from steelIncludes white silk shadeRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL, CUL, and CSA rated DimensionsHeight: 23"Width: 18"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 7"Shade Diameter: 16"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Polished Nickel