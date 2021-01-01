Livex Lighting 8862 Seville 2 Light Wall Sconce Palacial Bronze with Gilded Accents Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Livex Lighting 8862 Seville 2 Light Wall Sconce Product Features:Seville CollectionSuitable for Damp LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120Height: 21.25"Width: 14.25"Extension: 6.75"HCO: 9.5"Backplate Height: 7.25"Backplate Width: 5"Energy Star: No Palacial Bronze with Gilded Accents