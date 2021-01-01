From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 8862 Baxter 2 Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Crystorama Lighting Group 8862 Baxter 2 Light 15" Tall Wall Sconce Both timeless and transitional, the minimalist design makes the Baxter wall mount ideal for any space in the home. This fixture has a distinctive glass tail and tapered silk shade.FeaturesSteel construction will ensure reliable performance for years to comeComes with silk shades(2) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 12"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 4 lbsWire Length: 12"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 3"Shade Depth: 3"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 80 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Aged Brass