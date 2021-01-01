Fine Art Lamps 885240-1ST Westminster 8 Light 46" High Crystal Chandelier Antique Dark Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Fine Art Lamps 885240-1ST Westminster 8 Light 46" High Crystal Chandelier FeaturesDouble-faced beveled crystals included Chain suspended fixtureIncludes (8) 480 watt Candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 46"Minimum Height: 124-3/4"Maximum Height: 51-3/4"Width: 21"Product Weight: 85.0 lbsChain Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 7-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Shape: B10Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 480 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Dark