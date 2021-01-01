Hudson Valley Lighting 8834 Abrams 18 Light 34" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Hudson Valley Lighting 8834 Abrams 18 Light 34" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionSloped ceiling compatible(18) 40 watt candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbs included Vintage Edison bulbs includedCapable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 27-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 84"Width: 33-1/2"Product Weight: 34 lbsCanopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 720 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 18Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: Yes Aged Brass