Hudson Valley Lighting 882 Bridgehampton 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wallchiere Sconces

Hudson Valley Lighting 882 Bridgehampton 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a fabric oval shade(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 12"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 6-1/4"Backplate Height: 14-1/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Wallchiere Sconces Old Bronze