From designers fountain
Designers Fountain 87411 Linares 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Vintage Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Designers Fountain 87411 Linares 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features:Crystal prisms crystal shadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Dimensions:Height: 11.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 14" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 14" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Semi-Flush Vintage Bronze