Carnegy Avenue 87 in. L-Shaped Clear/Cherry Computer Desks with Keyboard Tray

This Glass L-Shape Computer Desk is a great solution when you need a large work area, but have limited space. It features 2 clear tempered glass desk surfaces and corner surface that connects them, a space-saving, sliding keyboard tray and crisscross cherry finished legs. A powder-coated finish protects the frame from scratches and floor glides protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move the desk. The contemporary design of this computer desk gives you a compact work space where you can use your computer and still have plenty of room for your paperwork and family photos. Color: Clear/Cherry.