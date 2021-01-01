86th Birthday Gift 86 Years Old Awesome Since October 1935 T-Shirt

Funny 86th Birthday Born in October 1935 for Men women. October birthday for mom, dad, brother, sister, uncle, grandad, aunt. Awesome since October 1935, born in October 1935 86th birthday. It's best time to party for new age with this vintage. 86th Birthday T-Shirt, Funny shirt for any 86 years old bday. Awesome since October 1935, perfect for mens, womens, husband, wife, father, mother, uncle, papa, grandpa, grandma, brother, sister, retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem