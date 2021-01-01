Benjara 33.86 in. W Black and Gold Wooden Writing Desk with X Framed Metal Side Panel Support

Bring this industrial style desk home to add a stylish touch, constructed from engineered wood desk and features X shape metal side panels and rectangular top covered with aluminum patchwork in gold finish that provides great aesthetics accompanied by a sturdy construction. This desk is a great addition to any study room or home office and it is designed to easily accommodate your various items such as computer, laptop, official documents and study material. It will enhance the look of space. Color: Black and Gold.