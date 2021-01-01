Designers Fountain 85730 Grand Plazza 1 Light Mini Pendant Satin Platinum Indoor Lighting Pendants

From designers fountain
Designers Fountain 85730 Grand Plazza 1 Light Mini Pendant A profusion of faceted crystal center sprays adds brilliance and opulence to this boldly elegant collection. Features: Satin White Glass Shade Designed to cast light in a downward direction Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products Secure mounting assembly for easy installation Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Specifications: Height: 8.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture) Width: 5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Downrod Size(s): 6", 12", 18" Shade Material: Glass Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Number of Bulbs: 1 Watts Per Bulb: 100 Wattage: 100 CUL / UL Rating: Dry Location Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Satin Platinum