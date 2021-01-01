From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 8534 Banks 12 Light 35" Wide Drum Chandelier Gold Leaf / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting 8534 Banks 12 Light 35" Wide Drum Chandelier FeaturesAny lamp type may be used as long as it does not exceed fixture wattageConstructed of steelFixture includes a steel shade(12) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs54" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 34"Minimum Height: 37"Maximum Hanging Height: 64"Width: 34-1/2"Product Weight: 40 lbsChain Length: 54"Shade Height: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Gold Leaf / Black

