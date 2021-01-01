Elk Lighting 85217/1 Adorn Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 85217/1 Adorn Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel construction(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6' and (3) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 12"Minimum Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 54"Width: 9"Product Weight: 3 lbsWire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze