From grayson lane
Grayson Lane 15.85-in White Table Lamp Marble | 83834
Add stylish glow with warm tones to your home with this glass orb accent lamp. The gold smoked glass cover has a rounded rectangle shape and houses a tall hairpin bulb with warm gold filament for a diffused glow. A metallic gold metal band beneath further brings gilded warmth to this piece. Designed with rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Uses one standard E26 light bulb (not included). Cord length measures 62\". Suitable for indoor use only. Transparent glass bulb shade. Table lamp turns on and off via a rotating switch on the electrical cord. Marble is a product of nature and no two pieces are exactly alike, it is prone to variations in color and/or patterns in the material that adds to the beauty and charm of the piece. Modern theme. This item comes shipped in one carton.