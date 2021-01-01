Poly USA - 8466 Embroidered Plunging Halter Trumpet Dress

Every healthy eyes on the crowd will be unto you as you show up in this lovely Poly USA 8466 evening gown. The fitted bodice is beautifully designed with embroidered lace appliques accented with rhinestones crowned with a plunging halter neckline. The tiered trumpet skirt is designed with lovely ruffles and horsehair hemline as it falls to a full length hemline. Look immaculately gorgeous in this Poly USA ensemble. Style: poly_8466 Details: Embroidered Bodice Sleeveless Fitted Ruffled and Tiered Skirt Mid-open Back Back Zipper Closure Full Length Length: Long Neckline: Plunging Halter Waistline: Dropped Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.