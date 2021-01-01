Elan 84082 Axis 20" LED Pendant Matte Black / Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elan 84082 Axis 20" LED Pendant Axis 20" LED PendantWith pure illumination that accents a space, you may ask yourself: is it a light or a piece of modern art? Axis makes a dynamic statement with interlinking geometric lines, contrasting colors and contemporary simplicity.Features:Matte Black and Chrome FinishEtched AcrylicSpecifications:Fixture Width: 20.25"Fixture Height: 17.25"Max Overall Height: 54.25"Bulb Type: Integrated LEDDimmable: YesColor Temperature: 3000KDelivered Lumens: 1400 Matte Black / Chrome