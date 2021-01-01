Kichler 84067 Arabella 10 Light 37" Wide LED Crystal Linear Chandelier Champagne Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kichler 84067 Arabella 10 Light 37" Wide LED Crystal Linear Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes optical crystal shadesIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 5-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 112"Width: 36-1/2"Depth: 2-1/4"Product Weight: 11.2 lbsCanopy Width: 11-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2730Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 33 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 10 Champagne Gold