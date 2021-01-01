From kichler
Kichler 8405 Swiss Passport 2 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Kichler 8405 Swiss Passport 2 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture With a decidedly European flair, the Swiss Passport Collection provides ample lighting and a design that is modern and elegant all in one package. This family of fixtures provides high-quality construction and a clean profile that goes with any contemporary interior decor.Features: Etched glass bowl shade softens and diffuses the lightHand formed frameCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyDimmableDimensions: Height: 6" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5.125"Canopy Width: 5.125"Product Weight: 6.6 lbsElectrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75Maximum Wattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage)Dimmable: Yes Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel