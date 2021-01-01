Bocci 84 Table Lamp - Color: White

Bring an appealing simplicity to your inside spaces with the 84 Table Lamp from Bocci. Individually manufactured using a white glass moil, or, the unwanted top piece of a blown object, it is then placed in a copper mesh basket and pushed into a new array of hot clear glass, creating an organic inner form that hangs suspended inside the smooth outer layer. Each sphere differs slightly from the others, with some receiving folds or patterns from the copper mesh, and each one sheds inner light differently, while dimmable lamping and low-profile brass fittings lend a touch of uniformity if several fixtures are used together. Color: White. Finish: Brass