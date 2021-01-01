From irene inevent
84-inch Pull-out Sleeper Sectional Sofa Home Living Room Corner Sofa Bed Storage Couch Household Furniture
Advertisement
Description:Small space living is easier than ever with this sofa chaise sleeper.It turns from a sectional sofa to a bed with minimal effort.Added storage to the chaise for storing small things, easy to use.The sofa adopts superior material, is long-lasting and not easy to be damaged.The sofa bed is simple, neat and beautiful, is easy to to go with many kinds of decoration theme.Specification:Material: Wood, foam, metal, and fabric.Overall with back cushion: 84x50.5x35 inch.Sofa size: 54.5x33.5x35 inch.Chaise size: 27x50.5x35 inch.Sleeper size: 77.5x45x22 inch.Arm height: Floor to Arm: 20.5 inch.Seat height: Floor to Seat: 18 inch.Leg height: Top to Bottom: 5.75 inch.Cushion thickness: 6.25 inch.Storage size: 47x22.5x5 inch.Weight capacity: 250LBS/seat.Color: beige.NoteThere might be a bit color distortions due to different computer resolutions.There might be a slight errors due to different hand measurement.Package included:1x Sofa bed.