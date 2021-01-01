This upscale jacquard curtain provides rooms with luxury looking and pleased atmosphere. grommet style curtain is the most widely used at home and easiest way to install. Rivoli window panel is made of 100% polyester which makes curtain durable and easy to maintain. The panel is design not to completely block the light, but blocks about 75% of light, so the room can have enough light during the day time. Lowe's 84-in Steel Grey Polyester Room Darkening Grommet Single Curtain Panel in Gray | RIVOLI-84-STG