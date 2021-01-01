From design decor
Design Decor 84-in Grey Polyester Room Darkening Standard Lined Grommet Curtain Panel Pair in Gray | EH8023-01 2-84G
The Gates printed woven blackout thermal insulated grommet top window curtain panels provide a modern elegant look to any room in your home. The design with its visually clean lines and geometric style adds a contemporary look and is printed on a lush polyester fabric that feels rich as well. These woven panels drape beautifully and are interwoven with room darkening blackout insulation provided by LightBlock and Thermax technology. These panels will block light, prevent harmful UV rays from reaching your floors and furniture, efficiently prevents cold or heat transfer from outside, will increase energy efficiency of your home, provide unparalleled privacy, and allow you to create darkness at any time of day. Perfect drapery option for anyone seeking to block daylight, take a nap, or keep sun glare off your TV. The Gates drapery is constructed with gorgeous, matte silver grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1.25" diameter, adding yet another touch to the richness and luxury of your decor. These window curtain panels will drape beautifully from any window that could use that perfect, finishing touch. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space.