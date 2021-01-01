Our metallic abstract box print doily curtain panel provides a trendy and sophisticated, yet natural feel to any room in your home. Abstract metallic box patterning gives this panel a glamorous touch and will catch the eye of friends, family, and guests alike. Complete a room while maintaining privacy and gently filtering out harsh light creating a soft ambiance in your home. For easy installation, each panel features 8 silver grommets for easy installation. Olivia Gray 84-in Navy Polyester Light Filtering Grommet Single Curtain Panel in Blue | PNO31856