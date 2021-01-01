Bring classic flair to your room with the Origin 21 Corbett Light Filtering Rod Pocket Back Tab Window Curtain Panel. Made of a 54% Polyester 46% Rayon blend, this window curtain panel features a geometric honeycomb pattern on tonal yarn-dyed jacquard fabric. Can be hung via the rod pocket or by using the back tabs. Curtain has a 3” Rod Pocket, curtain rod sold separately. Imported from China. Machine Washable. Exclusively at Lowe’s. Origin 21 84-in Grey Polyester Blend Light Filtering Back Tab Single Curtain Panel in Gray | 3728171