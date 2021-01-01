Classic Lighting 8348-GP 21" Crystal Chandelier from the Rialto Traditional Collection Crystalique-Plus Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Classic Lighting 8348-GP 21" Crystal Chandelier from the Rialto Traditional Collection 21" Crystal Chandelier from the Rialto Traditional CollectionClassic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards.Gold Plated Finish8 Candelabra 60 Watt LightsBulbs Not Included3" ChainMultiple Crystal Options Available Crystalique-Plus