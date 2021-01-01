From nox anabel

Nox Anabel - 8314 Elegant Lace Bodice Scoop Back Chiffon A-Line Evening Gown

$83.00
In stock
Description

Stand out like never before in this elegant formal dress from Nox Anabel 8314. Features an illusion neckline and bodice crafted in elegant ornate lace. The back features a deep scoop cut. This decadent ensemble flutters to the full-length A-line silhouette hem in luscious chiffon layers for that graceful movement on the hall. This Nox Anabel creation is great for prom wedding & evening party. Style: noxa_8314 Details: Cap sleeves Low scoop back with zipper closure Chiffon/lace material 100% Polyester Soft cup padded inserts Fully lined Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

