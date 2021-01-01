Nox Anabel - 8314 Elegant Lace Bodice Scoop Back Chiffon A-Line Evening Gown

Stand out like never before in this elegant formal dress from Nox Anabel 8314. Features an illusion neckline and bodice crafted in elegant ornate lace. The back features a deep scoop cut. This decadent ensemble flutters to the full-length A-line silhouette hem in luscious chiffon layers for that graceful movement on the hall. This Nox Anabel creation is great for prom wedding & evening party. Style: noxa_8314 Details: Cap sleeves Low scoop back with zipper closure Chiffon/lace material 100% Polyester Soft cup padded inserts Fully lined Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.