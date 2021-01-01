Quorum International 8311-8 Bennett 8 Light 29" Wide Chandelier Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Quorum International 8311-8 Bennett 8 Light 29" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsComes with (2) 8", (2) 12", and (3) 16" downrodsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 33"Width: 28-1/2"Depth: 28-1/2"Product Weight: 20.6 lbsWire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Satin Nickel