Poly USA - 8302 Lace Appliqued Scoop A-Line Cocktail Dress

Dance the night away in this captivating cocktail dress by Poly USA 8302. Graced in beautiful tulle this stunner offers a fitted bodice with an illusion scoop neckline and slight cap sleeves. Stunning lace appliques accented with stones beautify the top as the skirt is gorgeously ruffled finished in curled hemline. The back reveals a cutout detail with a lace up corset closure. Youâll love twirling around with this Poly USA masterpiece. Style: poly_8302 Details: Lace Appliqued Bodice Slight Cap Sleeves Ruffled Skirt Mid-Thigh Length Curled Hemline Back Cutout Lace Up Closure Length: Short Neckline: Illusion Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..