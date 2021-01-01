Elf Stor 83-DT5523 Christmas Set in Red 10-12 Foot Artificial Trees & 30-Inch Wreath Storage Bag

EXTRA LARGE TREE BAG- Large enough to hold a 10-12 foot disassembled artificial Christmas tree. Dimensions: 65 x 15 x 30 inches (LxWxH). LARGE WREATH BAG: Measures: 30 x 30 x 10 (LxWxH) and can hold a 30 inch artificial wreath up to 10 inches thick. Color: Red. PROTECTIVE- Protect the center of your Holiday Decorations with these water, stain and tear-resistant poly Christmas storage bags. STURDY- Our Holiday storage bags have reinforced nylon handles so you can tote your Christmas cargo with less effort. EASY TO USE- No assembly required. Simply place your tree or wreaths in their bag, zip it up with the heavy-duty, full length zipper and label what is inside. Material Type: Plastic