Designers Fountain 82901 1 Light Wall Sconce from the Tackwood Collection Satin Platinum Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Designers Fountain 82901 1 Light Wall Sconce from the Tackwood Collection Features:Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED items.The Tackwood Collection: Perfection in design is achieved not when there is nothing more to add, but rather when there is nothing more to take away. The minimalistic feel of the Tackwood collection is not equal to plainness. Actually, it is the contrary. It is elegant in it's simplicity. Two finish combinations available offering two unique lighting presentations. Available Finishes : Satin Platinum with Alabaster glass or Burnished Bronze with Tea Stained Alabaster glassCan be mounted as either up or down lighting.Secure mounting assembly for easy installation.Bulb Base and Compatibility:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Height: 10.5"Width: 5"Extension: 6.25"Energy Star: NoThe Designers Fountain Story:Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Satin Platinum