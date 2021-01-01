From studio 17
Studio 17 - 12826 Embellished Asymmetric Sheath Dress
Advertisement
Enter the party and do that walk of a regal beauty in Studio 17 12826. This stretch satin dress glams in a sleeveless asymmetric neckline with a pleated waist. The sheath skirt is adorned with rhinestones and is styled with a slit and train finish. This Studio 17 creation will sure to display your natural beauty and grace. Model is wearing Emerald color. Style: howu_12826 Fabric: Stretch Satin Details: Sleeveless One shoulder Pleated waist Sheath skirt Slit Rhinestones Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Asymmetric Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.