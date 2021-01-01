Nox Anabel - 8235 Beaded Embroidery Illusion Evening Gown

Look breathtaking in this beaded illusion neckline sleeveless dress by Nox Anabel 8235 for your upcoming formal event. This long evening gown features a sheer illusion sleeveless bodice decorated with a stunning beaded embroidery lovely beaded keyhole back glamorous full length skirt and a zipper closure. This Nox Anabel design will make sure you turn heads all night long. Style: noxa_8235 Details: Illusion neckline Embellished bodice Cutout Back Back zip closure Satin fabric Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.