Hudson Valley Lighting 8211 Cohasset Single Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up / Down Lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 8211 Cohasset Single Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a tapered silk or fabric shade(1) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 4-3/4"Extension: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 3 lbsShade Height: 4-1/4"Shade Top Diameter: 3.38"Shade Bottom Diameter: 4"Backplate Diameter: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Up / Down Lighting Old Bronze