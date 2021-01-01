From la femme
La Femme - 28193 Off-Shoulder Jersey Sheath Dress
Enter the party and do that walk of a regal beauty in La Femme 28193. This jersey cocktail dress glams in an off the shoulder neckline with ruched bodice. The skirt flatters your figure in a mid-thigh sheath silhouette. Be ready to capture the spirit of that romantic evening in La Femme. Style: lafemme_28193 Fabric: Jersey Details: Off-shoulder sleeves Sweetheart lining Ruched bodice Sheath skirt Back zipper Length: Short Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.