From starfrit
Starfrit 818549020744 Modern Salads: Electric Spiralizer, Herb Scissor, Oil & Dressing Mister
Advertisement
Kit Includes:starfrit 024200-004-0000 Electric Spiralizerideal For Variety Of Veggies: Cucumber, Carrots, Beets, Potatoes, Apples & More2 Interchangeable Stainless Steel Blades For Vegetable Ribbons Or Spirals.Detachable Parts For Easy Cleaning & StorageLeaves Less Waste Than A Manual SpiralizerLocking Mechanism For Added SafetyDishwasher SafeBlackstarfrit 092063-006-0000 Oil & Dressing Mistermultipurpose Nonaerosol MisterAdds Flavor & Aroma To Salads, Pizzas, Pastas, Veggies & MoreLid Pumps Air Into Bottle & Can Be Sprayed Directly Over Food With No MessBuilt-in FilterClear Glass ContainerCan Be Stored In The Refrigerator For Future Use5oz CapacityDishwasher Safestarfrit 080714-006-amaz Herb Scissorsstainless Steel BladesCenter Section Can Be Used As A NutcrackerCan Be Used For General Use