Classic Lighting 8127-CH 11" Crystal Traditional Wallchiere from the Maria Thersea Collection Crystalique Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wallchiere

Classic Lighting 8127-CH 11" Crystal Traditional Wallchiere from the Maria Thersea Collection 11" Crystal Traditional Wallchiere from the Maria Thersea CollectionClassic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards.Chrome Finish1 Candelabra 60 Watt LightBulbs Not Included3" ChainMultiple Crystal Options Available Wallchiere Sconces Crystalique