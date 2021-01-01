From poly usa
Poly USA - 8124 Two Piece Off-Shoulder Jersey Trumpet Dress
Advertisement
Be prominent in every occasion with this daring creation by Poly USA 8124. This two piece dress features an off the shoulder neckline crop top with a back zipper closure. The skirt tapers at the thighs and flares at the bottom accented with a slit and sweep train finish. This Poly USA dress shows off an elegant and classy style. Style: poly_8124 Details: Two piece Jersey Off-shoulder sleeves Crop top Trumpet skirt Back zipper Slit Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Off-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..