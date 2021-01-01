From fine art lamps
Fine Art Lamps 811050-23ST Crystal Bakehouse 7x24 Two-Light Wall Sconce with Rectangular Crystal Spires Fused Glass Panel Silver with Crystal Spire
Fine Art Lamps 811050-23ST Crystal Bakehouse 7x24 Two-Light Wall Sconce with Rectangular Crystal Spires Fused Glass Panel In Fine Art Lamps' glass department, a "bakehouse" for crystal has been created by Fine Art Lamps' glass makers, giving its name to a new concept of art-glass lighting. A five day process of creating by hand crystal spires, crystal river stones and crystal colored shards, then baking and annealing them for several days at high temperatures, forms a massive block which is then carefully polished. Bubbles and seeds formed naturally in the slow bakehouse process, add to the dynamic effect when the slabs are illuminated by hidden fluorescent light, and the entire crystal composition comes to life. Available in silver, silver leaf and bronze finishes with four different looks - Crystal River Stones, Crystal Spires, Crystal Shards Blue: Cobalt & Aqua, and Crystal Shards Neutrals: Carnelian & Citrine. Dimming is not available, because the optimum lighting effect has been chosen in the bulb specification, lower lighting levels giving off very little light and not showing the art glass to best effect. It is possible, however, to use lower wattages if desired. Features:Available in Silver Leaf, Silver or Bronze finishCarefully hand-cast by skilled craftsmen, Fine Art Lamps' art glass may exhibit occasional small bubbles and surface imperfections which are characteristics of hand-made glass. Variations in color and pattern are also acceptable. These qualities make each piece unique, and are not considered manufacturing defects.Silver and Bronze finishes are suitable for indoor/outdoor use. Silver Leaf is suitable for indoor use only.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 13Wattage: 26Voltage: 120Height: 24"Width: 7"Extension: 4"ADA: YesFine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Wall Sconces Silver with Crystal Spire Glass