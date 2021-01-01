From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 81064/5 Brentford 5 Light 1 Tier Linear LED Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 81064/5 Brentford 5 Light 1 Tier Linear LED Chandelier Features:Designed to cast light in a downward directionSecure steel mounting assemblyManufactured for lighting in Dry LocationIncludes 5 lights at 4 watts of LED LightingDimensions:Height: 43" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 38" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 5Watts Per Bulb: 4Wattage: 20Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Chrome