Crystorama Lighting Group 8106 Paxton 6 Light 40" Wide Linear Chandelier with White Linen Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Crystorama Lighting Group 8106 Paxton 6 Light 40" Wide Linear Chandelier with White Linen Shade Features Crafted from steel and crystal Includes white linen shade Chain suspended fixture Requires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbs Capable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbs UL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 28" Maximum Height: 100" Width: 40" Product Weight: 7.0 lbs Chain Length: 72" Wire Length: 120" Shade Height: 6" Shade Diameter: 5" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 6 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 360 watts Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel