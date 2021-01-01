Golden Lighting 8106-M1L Single Light Down Lighting Mini Pendant from the Torbellino Collection Cordoban Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Golden Lighting 8106-M1L Single Light Down Lighting Mini Pendant from the Torbellino Collection Single Light Mini Pendant from the Torbellino CollectionThe Torbellino Cordoban Bronze Lighting Collection is the newest member of the Golden Family. Swirled finials and columns create a fluid, warm motion while arms with arcing detail elevate the Remolino glass etched with even more swirls. The Cordoban Bronze finish has a rich tone reminiscent of a fine bronze sculpture. Espléndido!Single light down lighting mini pendantFeaturing Remolino glassRequires 1 100w Medium base bulb (not included)Supplied with 1' of chain and 10' of wireIncludes 3 12" rods and is adjustable from 25.5" to 51.5" tallGlass dimensions: 6" wide, 5.75" heightCanopy dimensions: 6" diameter, 1.5" extensionAdditional rods can be purchased separately - ROD-12 Cordoban Bronze