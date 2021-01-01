From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 8106-D5 Torbellino 5 Light Foyer Chandelier Cordoban Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Golden Lighting 8106-D5 Torbellino 5 Light Foyer Chandelier Golden Lighting 5 Light Chandelier from the Torbellino Collection Etched Amber Glass Shades Includes 6' of Chain Includes 10' of Wire Includes Ceiling Canopy Specifications: Height: 23" Width: 24.25" Shade Height: 5.75" Shade Diameter: 6" Canopy Diameter: 6" Number of Bulbs: 5 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 Wattage: 500 Voltage: 120 Energy Star: No UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E26 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Cordoban Bronze