Golden Lighting 8106-10 Torbellino 3 Light Linear Chandelier Cordoban Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Golden Lighting 8106-10 Torbellino 3 Light Linear Chandelier Golden Lighting 3 Light Linear Chandelier from the Torbellino CollectionFeatures:Amber Glass shadesIncludes (2) 10' ChainsIncludes 12' of WireSpecfications:Height: 25.25"Shade Height: 4.25"Shade Diameter: 12"Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent or IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300Voltage: 120Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E26 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Cordoban Bronze