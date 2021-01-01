From angela & alison
Angela & Alison - 81006 Ruched Surplice Sleeveless High Slit Gown
Look like that unforgettable sight that everybody will be talking about in this fabulously rendered Angela and Alison 81006 creation. Lavishly radiating with pleats that cross into a surplice bodice this stunner flaunts a v-neckline supported with spaghetti straps. Beautifully embellished with crystals that crisscross the illusion cutout back the sheath skirt parts with a side high slit before cascading down to an elegantly rendered sweep train. Be an utterly charming sight that makes his heart skip a beat in this glamorous Angela and Alison masterpiece. Style: angela&alison_81006 Details: Sleeveless Surplice Bodice Pleats High Side Slit Illusion V-Cut Back Side Zipper Closure Bejeweled Crisscrossed Design Triangular Cutout Sweep Train Length Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.