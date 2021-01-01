Boyel Living 81-in Faux Leather Upholstered Platform Bed with Wooden Slats, Full Size, Black

The rectangular headboard is defined with stitched details for a charming and refined appearance, while the overall frame features a classic high rise headboard and low profile footboard. The solid and strong pinewood frame features built-in wood slats providing you with stable support you can rely on, featuring thick accent support legs smoothed to perfection and lacquered in a rich espresso finish. Make an easy furniture selection that is timeless and will last you for years to come with the Vienna Bed. Color: Black.